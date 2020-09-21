Advertisement

Feeling like Fall for the Official Start of Fall

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday has been a cooler, breezy, and fairly wet day in Central Texas... all thanks to Tropical Storm Beta. We will get one more day of this weather for tomorrow -- which is the official start of Fall!

We’ve been impacted the most from Tropical Storm Beta with the outer rain bands drifting through and we will have a few more of those bands overnight and into our Tuesday. There could be some locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will fall into the 60s area-wide.

Tropical Storm Beta is a slow mover, but will eventually make it’s way along the upper Texas coast. The best rain chances and opportunities for locally heavy rain will be east of I-35. Rain chances start to fade out from west to east Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. After that, we will see some more dry air move in and that will make for a fantastic and dry weekend (that’s two nice weekends in a row!). It could be a tad warmer for the weekend getting close to 90 degrees for some.

Fall officially starts Tuesday at 8:30a our time!Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

