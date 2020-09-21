Advertisement

Greece: Storm death toll rises to 3, flood damage extensive

A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a tropical-like storm over the weekend.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities said the body of a missing 62-year-old man was found Monday outside the central city of Karditsa, while fire service drones were being used to try to find a woman still missing in a nearby area.

The storm, named Ianos, swept across parts of western and central Greece, flooding several thousand homes and damaging roads and crops on western Greek islands and western and central parts of the mainland.

