Israeli court says woman can be extradited in child sex case

JERUSALEM (AP) - An Israeli court has approved the extradition of a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, potentially paving the way for her to stand trial after a six-year battle over her deportation.

The Jerusalem District Court said Monday that Malka Leifer could be extradited to Australia to face the charges.

The protracted legal battle over her fitness to appear before the court that has strained relations between the two countries.

Leifer fled Australia for Israel in 2008 as accusations against her began to surface.

Leifer’s attorneys say they will appeal an extradition order to Israel’s Supreme Court.

She maintains her innocence.

