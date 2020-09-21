K-9 sniffs out a pound of meth after traffic stop on Texas highway

BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) – James Byrd, 56 of North Zulch, was in the Brazos County Jail Monday charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after a K-9 sniffed out about a pound of methamphetamine following a weekend traffic stop.

Byrd failed to stop at a stop sign Sunday as he turned onto Highway 47, the Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX in Bryan.

A trooper pulled him over and after the stop a K-9 was used to check out his truck.

The dog alerted and troopers found the methamphetamine in the truck’s toolbox, along with a scale, a loaded syringe and another bag of methamphetamine in the cab.

Byrd was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.