McLennan County reports another COVID-19 death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County reported its 98th death from the virus Monday, McLennan County sheriff’s Deputy Chris “Koogle” Smith, 59.

Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, joined the sheriff’s office two years ago and was assigned to guard the county tax office at the time of his death.

He was diagnosed with the virus just a week ago.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is accepting donations for his family.

Contributions may be made online.

The health district reported 51 new cases of the virus Monday, increasing the county’s total to 7,571.

Of the total, 349 cases were active Monday and 7,124 patients have recovered.

