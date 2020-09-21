Advertisement

No spectators allowed for the Baylor-West Virginia game

West Virginia University Milan Puskar Stadium. (File)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you had plans to see the Bears play at West Virginia, adjustments will need to be made.

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that the game against Baylor on Oct. 3 will take place without spectators.

West Virginia University worked with local and state officials to reach this decision.

Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted.

“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” said West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons.

The game will be televised by ABC at noon.

