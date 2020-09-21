San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - The Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association is recognizing a coach of the week to celebrate Hispanic heritage month. This week they selected San Saba head football coach, Andreas Aguirre.

The association is fairly new. “There are quite a bit of members starting to join now and it’s trying to promote Hispanics to join the teaching and coaching field,” explained Aguirre.

Coach Aguirre is in his thirteenth year of coaching, and second year as the head coach of the San Saba Armadillos.

“I couldn’t be here without the coaches that I’ve been with. Couldn’t be here without the good Lord, head coaches that allowed me to be a coordinator under them. I can’t thank those guys enough. It’s been a big blessing,” said Aguirre.

Growing up in New Braunfels, and later attending Texas A&M, Aguirre didn’t always want to become a coach. He thought he wanted to be a police officer, but he’s glad his path lead him to coaching.

“Sports played a big part in my life. Coaches played a big part in my life. Teachers played a big part in my life. I know where I’m from some people are locked up and without coaches and teachers I wouldn’t be here today,” added Aguirre.

The Armadillos dropped a close one on Friday night to a very good Llano team. They’ll play Dublin on Friday.

