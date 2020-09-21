Advertisement

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - The Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association is recognizing a coach of the week to celebrate Hispanic heritage month. This week they selected San Saba head football coach, Andreas Aguirre.

The association is fairly new. “There are quite a bit of members starting to join now and it’s trying to promote Hispanics to join the teaching and coaching field,” explained Aguirre.

Coach Aguirre is in his thirteenth year of coaching, and second year as the head coach of the San Saba Armadillos.

“I couldn’t be here without the coaches that I’ve been with. Couldn’t be here without the good Lord, head coaches that allowed me to be a coordinator under them. I can’t thank those guys enough. It’s been a big blessing,” said Aguirre.

Growing up in New Braunfels, and later attending Texas A&M, Aguirre didn’t always want to become a coach. He thought he wanted to be a police officer, but he’s glad his path lead him to coaching.

“Sports played a big part in my life. Coaches played a big part in my life. Teachers played a big part in my life. I know where I’m from some people are locked up and without coaches and teachers I wouldn’t be here today,” added Aguirre.

The Armadillos dropped a close one on Friday night to a very good Llano team. They’ll play Dublin on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Sports

No spectators allowed for the Baylor-West Virginia game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darby Brown
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that their game against Baylor on Oct. 3 will take place without spectators.

Sports

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Choose between the Academy-Lorena, Fairfield-Groesbeck, Mexia-China Spring, and Rockdale-McGregor matchups.

Latest News

Sports

Whitney vs. Mart

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT

Sports

Riesel vs. Bosqueville

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT

Marquee Matchup

Bosqueville storms past Riesel in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Bosqueville Bulldogs doubled up the Riesel Indians 52-26 Friday night in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Xtra Point

Mart uses strong second half to take out Whitney

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Mart Panthers picked up their 15th-straight win overall, taking down the Whitney Wildcats 32-7 Friday night.

Sports

Rogers vs. West

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT

Xtra Point

Crawford grinds out win over Holland

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Crawford Pirates scored a couple first-half touchdowns and played solid defense to earn a 13-8 win over the Holland Hornets.