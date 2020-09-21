Searchers recover body of man who jumped into lake at Texas golf course

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man drowned after he jumped into in a private lake early Sunday morning, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

According to a post on Wallace’s Facebook page, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 12:26 a.m. about a man jumping into a lake on the golf course in Trinity Plantation.

The caller told the dispatcher that the man had not been seen since.

First responders, Trinity Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, and TCSO deputies were dispatched to the scene.

The first deputy arrived on the scene at 12:38 a.m. and started searching.

“The search continued throughout the night and a body was recovered from the private lake at approximately 7:50 a.m.,” the Facebook post stated.

“While there is no foul play suspected, this is an active investigation, and no other details are being released at this time.”

According to the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office will not release the drowning victim’s name until all of the victim’s family members and close friends have been notified.

“Please pray for the family, friends, and first responders,” the Facebook post stated.

