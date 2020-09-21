Advertisement

Stripes releases final two limited-edition Selena Cups

Stripes has released the final two 2020 Selena cups in the four-cup series commemorating the legacy of the “Queen of Cumbia.”
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) – The final two 2020 Selena cups in the four-cup series commemorating the legacy of the “Queen of Cumbia” are on sale now at Stripes stores.

Sales are limited to six per person while supplies last.

More information is available online.

The first two cups, “Selena Legend” and “Selena Painting,” were released in February.

The release of the second two was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have worked closely with Selena’s family over the years to collaborate on our commemorative cups,” said Senior Vice President Brad Williams.

“To celebrate 25 years of Selena’s legacy, we wanted to honor her fans with this special cup collection, and treat our customers and her fans with a Selena-themed Slurpee drink that will be exclusive to Stripes stores.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

