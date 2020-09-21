Teenager arrested in stabbing that sent adult relative to local hospital
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – A teenage boy was arrested after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Groesbeck that left an adult relative injured.
Officers responded to a report of the stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Walker Street.
The victim, whose name was not released Monday, was taken to a local hospital.
Information about injuries and condition wasn’t released Monday.
Officers later arrested the teenager, who was taken to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center.
He’s facing a felony assault charge.
