Teenager arrested in stabbing that sent adult relative to local hospital

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – A teenage boy was arrested after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Groesbeck that left an adult relative injured.

Officers responded to a report of the stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Walker Street.

The victim, whose name was not released Monday, was taken to a local hospital.

Information about injuries and condition wasn’t released Monday.

Officers later arrested the teenager, who was taken to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center.

He’s facing a felony assault charge.

