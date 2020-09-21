Advertisement

Teenager arrested in stabbing that sent adult relative to local hospital

A teenager was arrested after a stabbing in Groesbeck that sent an adult relative to a local hospital.
A teenager was arrested after a stabbing in Groesbeck that sent an adult relative to a local hospital. (Groesbeck Police Dept. photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – A teenage boy was arrested after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Groesbeck that left an adult relative injured.

Officers responded to a report of the stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Walker Street.

The victim, whose name was not released Monday, was taken to a local hospital.

Information about injuries and condition wasn’t released Monday.

Officers later arrested the teenager, who was taken to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center.

He’s facing a felony assault charge.

