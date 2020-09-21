Texas high school closed, homecoming rescheduled over COVID-19 concerns

MALAKOFF, Texas (KWTX) – Malakoff High School was closed temporarily Monday and its homecoming celebration was postponed after another student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will remain closed through Wednesday for deep cleaning, the district’s superintendent, Don Layton, said in a letter to parents.

During the closure the school will shift to remote instruction and “Students are required to engage with their teachers per their class schedule through email daily,” he said.

Activities scheduled for Monday evening weren’t affected, Layton said in the letter.

“Students who have had close contact with the positive student will be contacted by high school personnel,” he said.

