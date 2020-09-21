Advertisement

Thyroid pills recalled by Acella Pharmaceuticals

The FDA announced a recall of thyroid medicine from Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC .
The FDA announced a recall of thyroid medicine from Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC .(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC for two lots of medicine for people with hypothyroidism.

One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3)] were voluntarily recalled by the company.

The FDA stated testing has found the lots to be sub potent. The product may have as low as 87% of the labeled amount of levothyroxine.

The pills subject to recall are packed in 100-count bottles.

  • NP Thyroid® 15, Thyroid Tablets, USP, ¼ grain (15 mg); NDC 42192-327-01; lot no. M327E19-1; expiration date Oct. 2020.
  • NP Thyroid® 120, Thyroid Tablets, USP, 2 grain (120 mg); NDC 42192-328-01; lot no. M328F19-3; expiration date Nov. 2020.

Acella had received four reports of adverse events for these lot numbers possibly related to this recall by Thursday.

Patients with an underactive thyroid who used the sub-potent medicine, may experience signs and symptoms including fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight.

There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development, the recall stated. In elderly patients and patients with underlying cardiac disease toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism may occur, such as cardiac pain, palpitations or cardiac arrhythmia.

People taking the medicine from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance or a replacement prescription.

Consumers with questions can email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or contact 1-888-280-2044 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with its use may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP were voluntarily recalled by the company.
One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP were voluntarily recalled by the company.(FDA)

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-9 sniffs out a pound of meth after traffic stop on Texas highway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
A 56-year-old man was jailed Monday on drug charges after a K-9 sniffed out about a pound of methamphetamine following a weekend traffic stop.

National

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential election debate.

National

Trapped whale escapes croc-infested river

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
A humpback whale escapes a croc-infested river in northern Australia.

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

Latest News

News

Student skydiver injured in rough landing flown to local hospital

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A student skydiver was flown to a local hospital after what was described Monday as a rough landing.

News

Plane crash kills four in Leon County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery, Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
The aircraft went down northwest of Normangee near Hilltop Lakes stables Sunday morning.

News

Shooting sends man to local hospital

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Police found the victim of a weekend shooting at a local hospital.

News

Authorities looking for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An alert has been issued for a missing Texas teenager.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.