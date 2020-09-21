'Tired’ driver injured in rollover wreck

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Driver fatigue appears to be behind a rollover crash in Lampasas County, according to state troopers.

The crash happened Sunday morning on FM 2657 in Lampasas County.

According to Troopers with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, a 2020 GMC Acadia was driving southbound when the 23-year-old behind the wheel failed to drive in a single lane, crossed into the northbound lane, and left the roadway.

Troopers say the driver said he was tired and he collided with a culvert and rolled over.

The driver, who was from Ft. Hood, was taken to Advent Hospital in Killeen for “non-incapacitating” injuries, troopers say.

