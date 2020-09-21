Waco Chamber hosting annual State of the Nation Address

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Bill Flores will be participating in Monday’s State of the Nation Address, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

The speech will be delivered at Noon.

Other speakers include Dr. M. Ray Perryman with the The Perryman Group and Neil Bradley with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

You can watch the address live in the video player below:

