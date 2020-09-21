Advertisement

Waco man in hospital after weekend shooting

(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man told police he was shot in a robbery Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were sent to a local hospital around 12:30 on Sunday after a 24-year-old male came in with a gunshot wound to his right forearm.

Police said they spoke with the man, who said he was a victim of a robbery in the 800 block of Dearborn Street.

The man said he did not know who shot him.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or any witnesses.

No other information was made available.

