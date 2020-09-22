Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: Views of economy stabilize as election nears

A new poll finds that most Americans view the nation’s economic situation as bleak.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll finds that most Americans view the nation’s economic situation as bleak.

But a rising percentage also see signs of stability six weeks before Election Day, if not reasons for optimism.

The new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of Americans describe the national economy as poor and 40% deem it good.

But only 28% say they expect things to get even worse in the year ahead, a slight improvement from the 35% who said so in July and a significant improvement from May, when 40% expected things to continue getting worse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

