At least 4 more Oklahoma inmates died due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reports two more inmates have died due to COVID-19 and seven other deaths are possibly the result of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Department Director Scott Crow said Tuesday that 3,168 of the department’s nearly 25,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 1,398 cases are currently active.

Crow also said 278 members of the prison system’s staff of 3,300 has been tested with 278 total positive tests and 63 active cases.

The state health department Tuesday reported a statewide total of 79,072 virus cases and 962 deaths due to COVID-19.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)