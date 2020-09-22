Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Minister and war veteran honors lifetime commitment to service

By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “He has always done things for other people so I think it’s pretty nice that somebody is doing something for him.” Jane Strickland, Wife.

“I don’t do these things to be honored. I did them because my life has been committed to the ministry.” Walton Strickland, Be Remarkable Award Winner

At 89 years old Walton Strickland Jr. has been doing God’s work for almost a century and that’s why he’s this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner. Be Remarkable is a $500 reward for folks that make central Texas a better place to live.

Walton’s list of service includes fighting to save central Texans as a volunteer fireman and defending America as a solider.

“He was a part of the Air Force over there for the Korean War, not a lot of conversation about it. We mostly have pictures that kind of document that.” - Suanne Barrett, Daughter.

He survived war and cancer, beating the disease 25 years ago. Walton also used his suffering and eventual story of survival to serve others donating his time with Waco Police Crime Victims Unit.

“The Victim Services called him when there was life events that somebody was in a really bad situation and that’s just where he excels.” - Suanne Barrett, Daughter

Although he’s retired now his long legacy of selfless action will live on forever.

