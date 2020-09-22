Belton ISD: In-person students to return to campus five days a week

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District on Monday announced it is moving from Scenario 4 of its back-to-school plan to Scenario 3, meaning students who decided to return to school as part of a hybrid model will now attend classes Monday through Friday.

Superintendent Matt Smith said the district plans to move into Scenario 3 on October 5.

Previously, under Scenario 4, all district students learned from home on Wednesdays to allow for additional teacher planning. Under this plan, high schools were also operating on a hybrid schedule where students would attend in person two days a week and learn from home three days a week.

Under Scenario 3, students learning from campus will attend class in person Monday through Friday with a one hour early dismissal on most Wednesdays.

The district said masks will still be required for all students and staff. At-Home Learning will continue to be an option for students as the district shifts into Scenario 3.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the school board adopted a decrease in the district’s tax rate for the second year in a row.

The approved rate of $1.3651 is a 6.8 percent decrease compared to last year’s rate of $1.4651, the district said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.