Beta Now Inland, More Rain For Central Texas

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night near Port O’Connor, Texas and although Beta is inland, it’s still expected to bring storm surge and heavy rain to the Texas Gulf Coast as it crawls up the coast. Even though the heaviest, steadiest, and most widespread rain will be close to Beta’s center of circulation, we’re anticipating rain in Central Texas today. The best potential for rain today comes during the morning hours. The heaviest rain should stay near and east of I-35, but showers are possible across the entire area. If you don’t see some of Beta’s rain bands this morning, you’ll likely see some mist and drizzle. Morning rain, which could be steady and even heavy at times, is expected to wane in coverage for lunch time and the afternoon. I don’t think it’ll be completely dry, but not everyone will see afternoon showers. With the morning rain and widespread clouds, afternoon temperatures should stay capped in the low-to-mid 70s.

Although Beta will be slowly crawling toward Houston today and tonight, it’ll be far enough away tomorrow to keep the bulk of the rain out of Central Texas. Rain chances Wednesday have dropped to near 20%, mainly east of I-35. Despite the lower rain chances, widespread clouds should keep temperatures well below normal in the mid-to-upper 70s. If you’re wanting some normal temperatures and heat, you won’t have to wait long! Some sunshine returns Thursday and allows highs to reach the low 80s before warming into the mid 80s Friday. Heat returns to Central Texas this weekend and into early next week as highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday hover close to 90°. There’s a strong signal from long-range forecast model data that a potent cold front should move into the area for the middle of next week. The front may not bring us rain, but it’s looking likely that the front will drop temperatures into the 70s or 80s! We’ll have to fine tune details, but chances are good that we’ll get a longer lasting shot of fall weather!

