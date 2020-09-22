Advertisement

Beta Now Inland, More Rain For Central Texas

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night near Port O’Connor, Texas and although Beta is inland, it’s still expected to bring storm surge and heavy rain to the Texas Gulf Coast as it crawls up the coast. Even though the heaviest, steadiest, and most widespread rain will be close to Beta’s center of circulation, we’re anticipating rain in Central Texas today. The best potential for rain today comes during the morning hours. The heaviest rain should stay near and east of I-35, but showers are possible across the entire area. If you don’t see some of Beta’s rain bands this morning, you’ll likely see some mist and drizzle. Morning rain, which could be steady and even heavy at times, is expected to wane in coverage for lunch time and the afternoon. I don’t think it’ll be completely dry, but not everyone will see afternoon showers. With the morning rain and widespread clouds, afternoon temperatures should stay capped in the low-to-mid 70s.

Although Beta will be slowly crawling toward Houston today and tonight, it’ll be far enough away tomorrow to keep the bulk of the rain out of Central Texas. Rain chances Wednesday have dropped to near 20%, mainly east of I-35. Despite the lower rain chances, widespread clouds should keep temperatures well below normal in the mid-to-upper 70s. If you’re wanting some normal temperatures and heat, you won’t have to wait long! Some sunshine returns Thursday and allows highs to reach the low 80s before warming into the mid 80s Friday. Heat returns to Central Texas this weekend and into early next week as highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday hover close to 90°. There’s a strong signal from long-range forecast model data that a potent cold front should move into the area for the middle of next week. The front may not bring us rain, but it’s looking likely that the front will drop temperatures into the 70s or 80s! We’ll have to fine tune details, but chances are good that we’ll get a longer lasting shot of fall weather!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

7 Day Forecast

Feeling like Fall for the Official Start of Fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

National

Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Halloween in 2020 will feature the first 100% full moon in the Eastern U.S. time zone on Halloween since 1944.

Latest News

Weather

Greece: Storm death toll rises to 3, flood damage extensive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a tropical-like storm over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Beta Makes Landfall Later Today Near Matagorda Bay

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT

Weather

Another Comfortable Day With Rain Chances From Beta Arriving Tonight

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
Another Comfortable Day With Rain Chances From Beta Arriving Tonight

7 Day Forecast

Fall-Like Weather Continues Before Rain From Beta Arrives

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Fall-Like Weather Sunday Before Rain From Beta Arrives

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
More Fall-Like Weather Sunday Before Rain From Beta Arrives