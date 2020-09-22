Bush’s Chicken launching new Bushbaby’s Chicken Sandwich

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bush’s Chicken is introducing the new Bushbaby’s Chicken Sandwich with a sauce that has a special legacy.

Earlier this year, Bush’s Chicken launched its Bushbaby Sauce in honor of founder Keith Bush’s late wife Charlene, who created the sauce from scratch just before losing her battle with cancer.

Bush’s says the launch of Bushbaby sauce was so well-received, it decided to offer the new sandwich.

It starts with a King’s Hawaiian Bun and two of Bush’s Chicken famous tenders.

It is then drizzled with Bushbaby sauce and topped with three pickles.

The Bushbaby Chicken Sandwich will be available at all Bush’s Chicken locations beginning October 1.

