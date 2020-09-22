Census deadline looms; inaccurate count could hurt local programs

(KWTX) - The deadline to fill out the census is a week from Wednesday, and if areas are undercounted, it could impact the communities in and around central Texas.

The data from the census is used to determine federal funding for everything from road infrastructure projects to Medicare to school lunch programs.

The programs are allocated funding based on how many people need the programs in these areas.

If people are undercounted, programs may not get enough funding to cover the need.

Head Start is another federally funded program that relies on an accurate census count.

Janell Frazier, executive director of Central Texas 4C, said they really encourage people to fill out the census.

Frazier said historically, minorities and children are often undercounted, sometimes by as much as 26%.

“If I could get 26% more dollars to come in here, to serve those families, that’s where I want the money to come, is to Bell County. Not to New York City,” Frazier said.

She added they serve around 700 children, and Frazier said they encourage all of their families, as well as their staff, to fill out the census.

Frazier said having 26% more funding would be around $2 million a year.

The funding would then go directly to being able to help more families.

“We want to be able to continue to serve, and serve well, because our mission says that we are committed to building stronger, central Texas communities,” Frazier said.

The Head Start program serves children from birth to age five through a focus on early learning, health and family wellbeing.

The program also promotes school readiness for children.

The last day to fill out the census is Sept. 30.

Census forms may be completed online on the census website or by calling 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.

Other phone numbers for residents who speak different languages are listed online. -

