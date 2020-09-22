Advertisement

Central Texas man admitted he killed his elderly parents

Both were shot in the head
James Keith Williams is held in lieu of $2 million bond.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - James Keith Williams, 50, whose parents were found shot to death on Sept. 15 in their rural Bell County home, admitted to the deadly shooting, which evidently occurred more than three weeks before the bodies were discovered, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

Williams, the affidavit says, “waived his constitutional and statutory rights and told investigators he used a firearm to shoot Floyd and Priscilla Williams.”

Williams remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million bond charged with capital murder.

A deputy found the bodies after responding at around 3 p.m. Sept. 15 to a request for a welfare check at the home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road.

The deputy looked through a window and saw the body of one of the victims and then force his way inside where he discovered the second.

Floyd Williams, 80, was shot in the head and torso and his 78-year-old wife was shot in the head, the affidavit says.

Deputies found a daily medication log the victims used, which showed the last entry was made on Aug. 21.

A vehicle belonging to the couple was missing from the home, and investigators later found it in Temple where “it was being operated by the suspect,” the affidavit says.

