Advertisement

COVID concerns lead to another area high school football game cancellation

Another area high school football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Another area high school football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – Friday night’s game between Gatesville and Lampasas was canceled Tuesday because of “COVID-19 concerns among Lampasas High School players,” the two districts said in social media posts.

Thursday night’s JV game between Gatesville and Lampasas was also cancelled.

Gatesville coaches were searching for another team to play Friday.

Junior high school games at Lampasas and volleyball games Friday night at Lampasas are still scheduled to be played.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association is recognizing a coach of the week to celebrate Hispanic heritage month. This week they selected San Saba head football coach, Andreas Aguirre.

Sports

No spectators allowed for the Baylor-West Virginia game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that their game against Baylor on Oct. 3 will take place without spectators.

Sports

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

Latest News

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Choose between the Academy-Lorena, Fairfield-Groesbeck, Mexia-China Spring, and Rockdale-McGregor matchups.

Sports

Whitney vs. Mart

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT

Sports

Riesel vs. Bosqueville

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT

Marquee Matchup

Bosqueville storms past Riesel in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Bosqueville Bulldogs doubled up the Riesel Indians 52-26 Friday night in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Xtra Point

Mart uses strong second half to take out Whitney

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Mart Panthers picked up their 15th-straight win overall, taking down the Whitney Wildcats 32-7 Friday night.

Sports

Rogers vs. West

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT