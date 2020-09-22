COVID concerns lead to another area high school football game cancellation

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – Friday night’s game between Gatesville and Lampasas was canceled Tuesday because of “COVID-19 concerns among Lampasas High School players,” the two districts said in social media posts.

Thursday night’s JV game between Gatesville and Lampasas was also cancelled.

Gatesville coaches were searching for another team to play Friday.

Junior high school games at Lampasas and volleyball games Friday night at Lampasas are still scheduled to be played.

