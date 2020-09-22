Fort Hood soldier found dead at base of local dam drowned, autopsy report says

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., who was discovered missing on July 16 and was found dead the next day at the base of the dam at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, drowned, a final autopsy report obtained by KVUE in Austin says.

Some fishermen in a boat found Morta’s body just after midnight on July 16 at the base of the lake’s dam.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

