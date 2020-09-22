Groesbeck: Motorist has close call
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A female motorist escaped without serious injury after a crash that left her SUV seriously damaged.
Groesbeck Fire & Rescue responded to the accident Monday afternoon on FM 1245.
“The driver was alone and was able to extricate herself by climbing out the back,” officials said in a Facebook post.
“Thank God there was only one person in the car in this crash.”
Further details weren’t provided.
