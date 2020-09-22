Advertisement

Groesbeck: Motorist has close call

A female motorist escaped without serious injury after a crash that left her SUV seriously damaged.
A female motorist escaped without serious injury after a crash that left her SUV seriously damaged.(Groesbeck Fire & Rescue photo)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A female motorist escaped without serious injury after a crash that left her SUV seriously damaged.

Groesbeck Fire & Rescue responded to the accident Monday afternoon on FM 1245.

“The driver was alone and was able to extricate herself by climbing out the back,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“Thank God there was only one person in the car in this crash.”

Further details weren’t provided.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Local restaurant owner excited about eased restrictions

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Restaurants in most of Texas were able to open at 75% capacity Monday and the owner of a Waco restaurant is excited about the eased restrictions.

News

Census deadline looms; inaccurate count could hurt local programs

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
As the 2020 Census deadline looms, local officials are warning that an inaccurate account could impact funding for local programs ranging from road projects to school lunches.

News

As police search for missing Central Texas man, family searches for answers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
As police search for a Central Texas man who disappeared nearly three weeks ago, family members are searching for answers.

Health

Five more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas including veteran law enforcement officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Fire more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including a veteran law enforcement officer who contracted the virus just a week ago.

Latest News

News

Father of infant named in Texas Amber Alert charged in baby’s disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The father of an infant named in a Texas Amber Alert that remained in effect Tuesday has been charged in connection with the infant’s disappearance.

State

Marshals, DPS agents capture Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Tyrell Ezekiel Darden, Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was arrested in Irving, Texas on September 17th.

State

Bush’s Chicken launching new Bushbaby’s Chicken Sandwich

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bush’s Chicken is introducing the new Bushbaby’s Chicken Sandwich with a sauce that has special legacy.

News

Central Texas man admitted he killed his elderly parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 50-year-old Central Texas man whose parents were found shot to death in their rural home admitted to the deadly shooting, which evidently occurred more than three weeks before the bodies were discovered, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

State

Texas Parks and Wildlife asking for feedback on new license plate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Texas Parks and Wildlife wants you to decide the design for its Monarch Butterfly conservation license plate.

Sports

COVID concerns lead to another area high school football game cancellation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another area high school football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.