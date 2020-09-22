Advertisement

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Published: Sep. 22, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police have identified a child killed in a triple shooting there as a 1-year-old boy, making him the city’s youngest homicide victim this year.

Police say Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three adults when someone opened fire on their vehicle Monday afternoon.

The child’s death is the 148th homicide this year in Kansas City. At this time last year, 114 homicides had been recorded.

Federal agents have been sent to Kansas City and a handful of other cities this summer to help fight gun violence, part of a program called Operation Legend.

The program is named after a 4-year-old Kansas City boy LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in his father’s apartment on June 29.

