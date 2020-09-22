2 sought after local phone store robbed at gunpoint

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco police are looking for two suspects, after the second armed-robbery in as many nights.

Police said just before 8:00 pm on Monday night, they responded to an aggravated robbery at the Metro T-Mobile store at 1821. S Valley Mills Dr.

The suspects allegedly used a small semi-automatic handgun and demanded the clerk fill a bag with items from the store.

Police said both suspects took off on foot and are believed to be in their late teens or early 20′s.

No injuries were reported.

Police noted although this the second robbery committed in the last two days, they are not believed to be related.

