Marshals, DPS agents capture Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

Tyrell Ezekiel Darden was arrested in Irving.
Tyrell Ezekiel Darden was arrested in Irving.(DPS photo)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyrell Ezekiel Darden, 20, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was arrested on Sept. 17 in Irving.

Authorities say Darden is affiliated with the Bloods gang.

He was arrested on warrants charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated robbery.

Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and the North Texas Marshals Fugitive task forced found Darden in Irving at an apartment complex acting on information received from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task force of San Antonio.

Tyrell Darden had eluded authorities since March after Denton and Tarrant counties issued multiple warrants for his arrest for aggravated robbery.

An additional warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued on June 13 in Bexar County.

So far this year DPS and other agencies have arrested 10 of the Top 10 most wanted around Texas, including nine gang members.

The Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person providing information that leads to the arrest of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to the authorities using one of the following three methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

CURRENT TEXAS 10 MOST WANTED LIST

