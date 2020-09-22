Advertisement

More Rain From Beta Tonight & Tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have about 1 1/2 more days about talking about Beta off the coast of Texas before it pushes far enough east that we don’t have to worry about any impacts here in Central Texas. For now, most of the rain and flooding concerns have stayed down towards the Houston Metro area. They have been dealing with multiple inches of rain, with something over a foot of rain!

Rain in Central Texas has been decent, as the rain stays light to steady for this evening. We do expect to see a few more of the outer bands drift through Central Texas, especially across the eastern portion of the area, tonight and even for tomorrow. I

It’ll be another drizzly, cloudy, cool start tomorrow with temperatures into the mid-60s. Highest rain chances for your Wednesday, will be along and east of I-35. In fact, we should start to see the cloud cover and the rain clearing out from west to east throughout the day tomorrow. And some may even see some sunshine back for the afternoon! Areas west of I-35 have the highest chance of seeing the sun tomorrow and that will help to get some of us into the 80s tomorrow but where there are clouds and rain, expect another day in the 70s.

We will see a gradual clearing with more Sunshine back Thursday as temperature is cat into the low to mid-80s, and then by Friday or into the mid-80s for all of us with sunshine taking over. Normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees and will we will be seeing more normal temperatures over the weekend - could even get above normal with low 90s possible. Especially the further south you are. We are tracking our next cold front that should arrive by Tuesday and that should help to cool us back into the 70s and 80s for the end of next week

