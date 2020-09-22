Advertisement

Police searching for missing man; family searching for answers

Michael Havekost (far right) has been missing since September 4th.
Michael Havekost (far right) has been missing since September 4th.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating the sudden disappearance of 52-year-old Michael Havekost.

His sister, Sarah Holley, says he was last seen on September 4th and has been missing for more than three weeks.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” she said.

“I don’t want to think that something bad happened to him or someone took him somewhere and he just can’t get back.”

Holley says Havekost grew up mentally delayed and moved to Central Texas in 2017, after the death of their parents.

He worked in Killeen at Old Chicago, now Brick and Forge Taproom, until he was laid off due to COVID-19 back in March.

After being laid off, he lost his apartment. Holley helped out by paying for a hotel room for him to stay in each week.

“He’s always been good about checking in or calling and he’s always on time,” she said.

“If I wouldn’t get to the hotel at 11 on Monday morning to pay, he’d be calling me.”

After last seeing him on September 4th, Holley couldn’t get in contact with him and says he wasn’t anywhere close by the hotel.

One week later, she checked his hotel room only to find all his belongings still in place, prompting her to file a police report.

“All his stuff was still in the room,” she said.

“His shoes, his wallet, his hearing aid he’s had since he was five-years-old, everything was still in there.”

Since filing the report, Holley and her friends have been sharing his picture on social media and searching around Killeen.

Holley says she’s hopeful that her brother can hear her calls. She says what’s most terrifying is not knowing if she’ll ever see him again.

“He’ll always be my brother and I’ll be here to take care of him,” she said.

“We’ll make sure that if something happened that he’s scared about or doesn’t think that I’ll be happy with, it doesn’t matter. I’ll always still love him.”

Killeen police say no leads have been found and anyone with more information are encouraged to contact their department at (254)-200-7905.

