Scottish cyclist injured in Central Texas raises money for local hospital during record setting ride

Josh Quigley finished the 516-mile North Coast 500 route in the Scottish Highlands this weekend in 31 hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds, five minutes faster than the previous record holder.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INVERNESS, Scotland (KWTX) - A Scottish cyclist hit by a car in Central Texas during an attempt to ride around the world last year just set a world record in Scotland while raising money for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was treated.

Josh Quigley finished the 516-mile North Coast 500 route in the Scottish Highlands this weekend in 31 hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds, five minutes faster than the previous record holder.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without all the help and support I received in Texas...from all the hospital staff who fixed me physically, but also the people of Texas who came and visited me and helped me so much emotionally when I was in hospital alone in America thousands of miles from my family," he said Tuesday.

According to the BBC, The North Coast 500 in the Highlands is ranked as one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges with 34,423 feet of ascent, more than Mount Everest, which stands at 29,029 feet.

Quigley was on his way from California, planning to bike to Florida when he was hit on a dark stretch of road on Dec. 21, 2019 in Coryell County.

He was thrown from his bicycle, suffering a fractured ankle, fractured heel bone, fractured pelvis, multiple fractured ribs, a pierced lung from the rib fracture, and a fractured skull.

He also had an issue with an artery and a tube was placed in his chest to stop his lung from collapsing.

Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley recovers at Baylor Scott and White after being hit by a car.
Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley recovers at Baylor Scott and White after being hit by a car.(KWTX)

He underwent ankle surgery at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he recovered during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Quigley was then transferred to a neuro-rehabilitation center in Austin before he was permitted to fly to Scotland at the end of January.

Although he knew it would take a while to recover from his injuries, Quigley told KWTX in January he still planned to get back on a bike and finish the around-the-world tour.

Nine months later he took on the North Coast 500 record, all while raising money for the Baylor Scott and White Central Texas foundation to thank the hospital where he spent weeks recovering.

“There’s so many people to thank and who I wouldn’t have been able to do this without. Especially my hospital in America who treated me after my accident,” Quigley said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

So far he’s raised £3,608 but has a goal of £5,000, which equates to $4,224.82 raised and a goal of about $5,850.

The hospital confirmed the donation Tuesday.

“I had to dig deeper than I’ve ever dug and I really gave [the ride] absolutely everything. If anybody has been inspired by the World Record, I’d appreciate donations and support,” the post read.

Quigley is accepting donations through a GoFundMe page.

