Small town carries on with big annual tradition

The annual scholarship pageant is in its fifth year of awarding funds to deserving young women.
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A big tradition in a small Central Texas community carried on this weekend as Miss McGregor Founder’s Day Pageant crowned new winners while also honoring the life and legacy of a reigning winner who died this past year in a car accident.

The annual scholarship pageant is in its fifth year of awarding funds to deserving young women, and pageant chair Cassie Thomas said while some parts of the pageant were a slightly different because of COVID, the group was determined the show should go on.

“We haven’t had to completely shut down our facility in McGregor and people still want to do their gatherings and get together and we can still do that and abide by governors' orders and CDC Guidelines,” Thomas said.

The contestants are judged in four categories.

They write an essay, which will also later be used to break a tie should that happen.

They also participate in personal interviews, which were done via video this year with social distancing in mind.

Once the contestants did get to the competition Saturday, they answered a question on stage during the competition, which also included an evening gown section and a new option to showcase a talent.

Thomas said she loves being a part of the pageant because it’s about so much more than what meets the eye.

“I enjoy being a part of it because a lot of people don’t realize pageants are not just ‘hey she looks pretty.’  It’s ‘hey she knows how to do interviews and public speaking and to use those things to make an impact in the future,’” she said.

Mara Hering, a senior at McGregor High School and daughter of Mayor Jimmy Hering and his wife Lorna,  was crowned Miss McGregor 2020 and received a $1,000 scholarship.

“Being Miss McGregor means a whole lot to me. I am so excited to get to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Hering said.

“And there is absolutely no other town that I’d rather represent.”

Natalie Aaron was named Miss McGregor Teen in an emotional moment as the crown was passed on by the younger sister and niece of the reigning winner, Cordelia Sloan, 16, who was killed in a car accident on Jan. 5.

Thomas said it was a difficult year losing such a force in the community and the pageant wanted to make sure Cordelia was remembered and honored.

“She was one of those girls that when she walked into a room, things just lit up,” Thomas said.

Gracelynn Singer was crowned Little Miss McGregor.

Thomas said the winners will be invited to participate in a number of volunteer activities over the coming year and will work on honing their skills as public speakers.

This Thursday they’ll meet with State Rep. Doc Anderson, R-Waco.

"The Miss McGregor Pageant is an organization dedicated to bolstering the youth in the McGregor area and surrounding towns. Pageants are about learning valuable life skills, Thomas said.

“A lot of things didn’t happen this past year because everything was minimized but moving forward, I hope they get to do a lot of these things.”

