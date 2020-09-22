Texas Parks and Wildlife asking for feedback on new license plate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife wants you to decide the design for its Monarch Butterfly conservation license plate.

The agency is asking for people to cast their vote on three different Monarch Butterfly plate designs. They want to know which one you “Like A Lot."

TWPD has a variety of conservation plates ready for online purchase. If ordered online your plates will be mailed to the local county tax office in your area for pickup in two to three weeks.

Each sale from these plates go to continue conservation efforts in Texas. Specified on the TWPD website, $22 of the $30 plate purchase goes to conservation-related initiatives.

To vote for a design click here

Help us choose the newest Monarch Conservation License Plate at http://bit.ly/MonarchConservationPlate. Proceeds from these plates fund conservation efforts right here in Texas. More at ConservationPlate.org Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.