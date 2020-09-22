Advertisement

US homes sales rise 2.4% in August

Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to the highest level since 2006.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to the highest level since 2006 as the housing market continues to recover from a huge spring decline caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month.

Overall sales are up 10.5% from a year ago It’s the third straight gain for sales of existing homes following three months of big declines in March, April and May.

The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

