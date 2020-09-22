Advertisement

Victim of weekend shooting dies at local hospital, suspect charged with murder

Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, has been charged with murder after the death of the victim of a weekend shooting in Killeen.
Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, has been charged with murder after the death of the victim of a weekend shooting in Killeen.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, has been named in a warrant charging murder after the death of the victim of a weekend shooting in Killeen, police said Tuesday evening.

Harrison was still at large Tuesday evening.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Emma Jones, 43, was shot Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Lewis Street in Killeen.

She was flown in critical condition to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Monday.

The shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance, police said Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Harrison’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

