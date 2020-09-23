Amber Alert issued for Dallas three-year-old

Dallas, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl from Dallas.

Police are looking for three-year-old Chasity Collins.

She was last seen just after midnight on Wednesday wearing a short sleeve shirt, grey tights, and no shoes.

Police did not give a suspect description but said Collins may be in a white Lincoln MKZ with Texas license plates.

The plate number is JJT5997.

Police add the vehicle has black wheels on its passenger side and sliver wheels on the driver side.

No other information was made available.

