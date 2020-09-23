Belton: City council votes to rename Confederate Park

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Belton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rename the city’s Confederate Park as Liberty Park.

The council also voted to rename Confederate Park Drive Veterans Way Drive.

The vote came after a diverse community of community members worked over the last few months to narrow down a list of potential new names for the 16 ½-acre park to present to the council Tuesday.

No one spoke against the name change Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.