Best Buy hiring thousands for this holiday season: starting pay at $15 an hour

(KWTX) - Holiday season hiring is underway at Best Buy.

The retail chain announced it will be hiring thousands of seasonal employees in customer service, merchandising inventory and at its distribution centers more.

The wages are starting at a minimum of $15 an hour.

Best Buy stores will have job fairs Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 3-4 which include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

Prospective employees may apply online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.