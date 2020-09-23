Advertisement

Best Buy hiring thousands for this holiday season: starting pay at $15 an hour

Holiday hiring is underway at Best Buy.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Holiday season hiring is underway at Best Buy.

The retail chain announced it will be hiring thousands of seasonal employees in customer service, merchandising inventory and at its distribution centers more.

The wages are starting at a minimum of $15 an hour.

Best Buy stores will have job fairs Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 3-4 which include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

Prospective employees may apply online.

