Beta continues slow trek, bringing rain to several states

Due to Tropical Storm Beta's storm surge, a man carrying an umbrella wades through high flood waters reaching up to his waist on a street in Houston, Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Due to Tropical Storm Beta’s storm surge, a man carrying an umbrella wades through high flood waters reaching up to his waist on a street in Houston, Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A weakened Beta is continuing its slow trek across several Southern states, bringing rainfall to parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi after having flooded homes and roadways in Texas.

Houston began drying out on Wednesday after some parts of the metro area got nearly 14 inches of rain over the last three days.

The National Weather Service says flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of Louisiana, where up to 4 inches of rain had fallen and up to 4 more inches could fall on top of that.

Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy made landfall in Canada on Wednesday morning. It was expected to dissipate by Thursday.

Warming Trend Taking Over

One More Cloudy Day Before Sunshine!

More Rain From Beta Tonight & Tomorrow

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

Celestial discovery: Comet has its own northern lights

NASA said this is the first time an ultraviolet aurora has been detected on a celestial object that isn't a moon or planet.

Beta A Tropical Depression, Flooding Rains Continue For SE Texas

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

Feeling like Fall for the Official Start of Fall

Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020

Halloween in 2020 will feature the first 100% full moon in the Eastern U.S. time zone on Halloween since 1944.

Greece: Storm death toll rises to 3, flood damage extensive

A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a tropical-like storm over the weekend.