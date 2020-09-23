Beta Moving Away, Warming Trend Beginning

Beta has had control over Central Texas' weather for two straight days now. Even though Beta continues to pull away from our area today, it’ll still exert influence on our weather once again today. Clouds from Beta should hang around for most of the day with only a few afternoon peeks of sunshine. Near and west of Highway 281, we could actually see partly cloudy skies. The continued cloudiness will help to keep high temperatures well below normal in the mid-to-upper 70s. Outside of the clouds and cooler temperatures, Beta’s final influence on our weather is a low chance for a stray shower or two, mainly near and east of I-35, this morning. Although most Central Texans will not see rain today, some mist and drizzle may hang around until about 10 AM.

As Beta continues to pull away, we’re expecting skies to clear and temperatures to warm up starting tomorrow. Morning lows Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s warm into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. Clear skies Friday morning allows morning lows to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s but they’ll warm back into the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon. Heat continues to build this weekend and into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Thankfully, we’re expecting a strong cold front to move into the eastern half of the U.S. mid-week next week. While the core of the colder weather should be well off to the east, the tail end of the front should still move through our area and that’ll allow our highs late next week to fall into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

