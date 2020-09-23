Advertisement

Central Texas woman indicted in accident that left elderly man seriously injured

Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging failure to stop and render aid
Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging failure to stop and render aid(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging failure to stop and render aid in connection with an accident that sent an elderly man to a local hospital in critical condition.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, where she’s held in lieu of $200,000 bond, according to online records.

A pickup truck struck the 82-year-old man at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27in the 400 block of West Loop 121 in Belton.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

A Granbury teenager was arrested after the accident on drug charges.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

