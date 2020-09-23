Central Texas woman indicted in accident that left elderly man seriously injured

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging failure to stop and render aid in connection with an accident that sent an elderly man to a local hospital in critical condition.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, where she’s held in lieu of $200,000 bond, according to online records.

A pickup truck struck the 82-year-old man at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27in the 400 block of West Loop 121 in Belton.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

A Granbury teenager was arrested after the accident on drug charges.

