Advertisement

Execution looms for one of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife

Christopher Andre Vialva, 39, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre, Haute, Ind. (AP/file)
Christopher Andre Vialva, 39, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre, Haute, Ind. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Christopher Andre Vialva, 39, one of two Central Texas men who landed on federal death row after they were convicted of the brutal murders of an Iowa pastor and his wife, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre, Haute, Ind.

Vialva and and Brandon Bernard, 39, were sentenced to death in Waco’s federal district court, for the June 20, 1999 murders of Iowa pastor Todd Bagley and his wife Stacey Bagley.

The two were tried in federal court because the murders happened on Fort Hood.

Todd Bagley died of a gunshot, but his wife Stacy, who also had been shot, died of smoke inhalation, which means she was alive in the trunk of the couple’s car when Bernard, in an effort to hide evidence, set the vehicle on fire.

Trial testimony showed Vialva, who was 19 at the time, masterminded the couple’s kidnapping during a carjacking and, with several others involved including Bernard, who was 18, spent about six hours driving around Bell County with the young couple locked in the trunk while their abductors took turns trying to use the Bagley’s ATM cards.

Eventually Vialva drove the car to a secluded area of Fort Hood, opened the trunk and after Stacie Bagley told him God loved him, he cursed at her and shot her in the head with a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol.

But she didn’t die.

Then Vialva shot Todd Bagley, whom he killed instantly, ordered his accomplices to pour lighter fluid in the trunk and on the car and Bernard set it on fire.

An autopsy showed Stacie Bagley had soot in her lungs and her death was attributed to smoke inhalation, not a gunshot wound.

The suspects were detained at the scene after a Nolanville police officer was sent to the area to check out a possible fire.

The killers, while trying to drive away from the scene, ended up stuck in a muddy ditch and still were there when police arrived.

Four were detained initially for questioning in connection with the fire, but were arrested at the scene after firefighters found the badly burned bodies in the car trunk.

The jury returned a guilty verdict and death sentence for Vialva in very short order, but did not reach a verdict on Bernard until the next day.

Vialva was sentenced to death for the carjacking that resulted in death, the murder of Todd Bagley and for the conspiracy to commit murder or attempted murder in the death of Stacie Bagley.

Bernard was sentenced to death for the murder of Stacie Bagley.

His execution date has not been set.

Four younger teenagers pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the Bagleys' deaths, according to federal prison records.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local political campaign signs reportedly vandalized

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Stealing or vandalizing someone’s political sign in Texas is a crime and you can be fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges.

News

Local businessman explains 'no masks' sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mayor on COVID: We're in the 4th inning

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have made an arrest in the 1974 murder of a 17-year-old Texas high school girl.

News

Central Texas woman indicted in accident that left elderly man seriously injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman was indicted Wednesday after an accident that sent an elderly man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Latest News

News

Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a local strip center.

Tell Me Something Good

Boy Scouts step up to fill shelves at local food pantry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Members of a local Boy Scout troop stepped up to help out a local food pantry where demand has never been greater because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 15,000, area toll nears 300

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 death toll in Texas rose to more than 15,000 Wednesday while the regional toll edged closer to 300.

News

Local Boy Scout Troop help Central Texas food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Masked men rob local liquor store at gunpoint; owners in a quandary over mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The owners of a local liquor store temporarily banned customers from wearing face coverings as required by the state after two masked men robbed the business at gunpoint.