Fundraiser planned for fallen deputy

Deputy Matt Jones
Deputy Matt Jones(Debbie Jones)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX)-- The family of fallen Falls County Deputy Matt Jones are honoring his memory with a fundraiser.

The deputy was hit by a hydroplaning car while helping a stranded driver on the side of Highway 6 near County Road 118 in Riesel.

Riesel police Chief Danny Krumnow was also seriously injured in that crash.

Jones died at the scene leaving behind his wife, mother, father and two brothers.

For the first time since Deputy Jones died, his parents are speaking publicly about his death.

“He was doing his job,” said his mother Debbie Jones. “He knew the risks but we never thought this would happen to him.”

Deputy Jones was 30 years old when he died.

His parents have now organized a Run For The Badge fundraiser to benefit the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C. The organization aims to honor law enforcement past, present and future.  The virtual run fundraiser will be on October 10. Debbie Jones said her goal is to raise $500 for the organization in Deputy Jones' honor. The team name for the fundraiser is Jonesy #3112-- Jones' badge number.  Anyone wanting to participate or donate to the organization in Deputy Jones' honor can do so at this link.

The Joneses are also hosting a silent auction that day to further raise funds. If you’d like to donate items for that auction or join team Jonesy #3112 for the virtual walk can contact Debbie Jones via email jonesdebbie85@yahoo.com

Deputy Jones' name has been added to the Law Enforcement Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. During a service in Washington on October 11, Deputy Jones' name will be read along with the names of more than 300 other fallen law enforcement agents.

