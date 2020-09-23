Advertisement

Hill County: Two charged with illegal dumping

Levi Trussell (left) and Zachary Vantine were arrested.
Levi Trussell (left) and Zachary Vantine were arrested.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A call from a delivery driver at around 2 p.m. Monday to Pct. 1 Hill County Commissioner Andy Montgomery about illegal dumping in the area of HCR 1123 and HCR 1120 led to two arrests.

Montgomery contacted the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and then went to the scene where he detained Levi Trussell and Zachary Vantine, whom deputies later arrested.

They were both booked into the Hill County Jail.

If the amount of trash dumped exceeds 1,000 pounds, they could be charged with a state jail felony, authorities said Wednesday.

