Killeen ISD to allow band and drill teams to participate in football games

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Killeen ISD laid the framework for beginning its football season Friday, but band and drill teams were anxious to hear if they would be part of the plan.

“We’ve got a good plan and everyone’s worked diligently for it,” Superintendent John Craft said.

“This week, we’re gonna try to kick off this football season as safely as possible.”

During the meeting, the school board decided to allow students in band and drill team to perform during all football games at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The decision came after a number of students asked the board’s permission after being previously not permitted.

“Hopefully, the students are very appreciative,” said Brett Williams, a fellow board member.

“They spoke to the board about this two weeks ago and they were heard. Action has taken place and this proves that if you speak up and you’re passionate about something, we’ll accept it and we’ll listen.”

Craft says allowing the bands and drill teams will have an impact on the number of seats available, but adds that he’s confident that fans will be understanding.

The stadium is expected to be held at 50% capacity. All patrons, visitors, players and staff will be required to wear masks.

Craft says while it is a late start to the season, he’s hopeful that everyone will stay safe.

“Our coaches, athletic coordinators have really done a good job with socially distancing,” he said.

