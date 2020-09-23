Advertisement

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Police say man was arrested and charged in the 1974 killing of a Texas teenage girl after nearly 50 years of investigation.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 77-year-old Glen McCurley had been arrested and charged with capital murder in the abduction, torture, rape and slaying of 17-year-old high school student Carla Walker.

Investigators say McCurley had been under suspicion since the crime occurred, but only now has DNA technology advanced to the point that police could link the married father of two children definitively to the slaying.

McCurley is confined to the Tarrant County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip center

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a local strip center.

News

Texas girl, 3, named in Amber Alert found safe

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 3-year-old Texas girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued after the car in which she was sitting was stolen from outside of a store early Wednesday has been found safe.

Health

COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in Central Texas as case counts rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Some students in one area school district were sent home Tuesday to learn remotely for the rest of the week, another high school football game was canceled and an annual Halloween event was called off as COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in Central Texas.

News

Central Texas man admitted he killed his elderly parents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 50-year-old Central Texas man whose parents were found shot to death in their rural home admitted to the deadly shooting, which evidently occurred more than three weeks before the bodies were discovered, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

Latest News

News

7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

News

Killeen ISD to allow band and drill teams to participate in football games

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fundraiser planned for fallen deputy

Updated: 12 hours ago

Our Town

Killeen: KISD to allow band and drill teams to participate at football games

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Killeen ISD laid the framework for beginning it’s football season Friday, but band and drill teams were anxious to hear if they would be part of the plan.

News

Fundraiser planned for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A fundraiser is planned in honor of a Central Texas deputy struck and killed by a hydroplaning car while helping a stranded driver on the side of an area highway.

Tell Me Something Good

Small town carries on with big annual tradition

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
One small Central Texas town carried on with a big annual tradition over the weekend, with changes made with COVID-19 in mind.