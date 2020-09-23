Advertisement

Masked men rob local liquor store at gunpoint; owners in a quandary over mask mandate

The store's owners say the put up the sign in an effort to protect employees after the robbery. It has since been removed.
The store's owners say the put up the sign in an effort to protect employees after the robbery. It has since been removed.(Drake Lawson)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) – The owners of Oliver’s Southern Spirits liquor store on State Highway 7 in Bruceville-Eddy temporarily banned customers from wearing face coverings as required by the state after two masked men robbed the business at gunpoint Monday night.

They posted a sign Tuesday, which has since been removed, that said “Absolutely no masks or gloves, effective immediately.”

The store employee on duty at the time of the robbery said the two men walked into the store wearing the face masks, sunglasses and caps.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

“This is the first one we have had since the pandemic.  It certainly creates an issue,” Falls County Chief Deputy Derick Johnson said Wednesday.

“Obviously, the face mask order is in place for a public health issue, but it creates a concern,” Johnson said.

“It may be something (lawmakers) need to take a look at and see what needs to be done,” Johnson said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on July 2 that requires Texans to wear face coverings in public spaces with just a few exceptions.

The store’s owners said they do believe in using face masks for public health reasons during the pandemic.

The decision to put up the sign was made to protect employees, they said.

