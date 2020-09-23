Advertisement

McLennan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 99

The death toll from COVID-19 in McLennan County rose to 99 Wednesday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in McLennan County rose to 99 Wednesday.(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported a 99th death from COVID-19 Wednesday, a 68-year-old man.

The district reported 153 new cases of the virus Wednesday, 75 of which are new and 78 of which were previously unreported.

The county’s total now stands at 7,779, of which 430 cases were active Wednesday.

A total of 7,250 patients have recovered.

Forty seven patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

