McLennan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 99

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported a 99th death from COVID-19 Wednesday, a 68-year-old man.

The district reported 153 new cases of the virus Wednesday, 75 of which are new and 78 of which were previously unreported.

The county’s total now stands at 7,779, of which 430 cases were active Wednesday.

A total of 7,250 patients have recovered.

Forty seven patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

