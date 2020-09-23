Advertisement

Stocks close sharply lower as tech sector takes another hit

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower as losses for technology companies dragged down the major indexes. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower as losses for technology companies dragged down the major indexes.

Apple lost 4.2% and Amazon sank 4.1%.

Wall Street is going through a tumultuous month, with the S&P 500 now down 7.5%.

The benchmark index dropped more than 2% Wednesday in the latest erratic trading dominated by several shifts in momentum recently.

The losses wiped out the market’s gains from the day before.

The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. Nike jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected.

Treasury yields held relatively steady.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

